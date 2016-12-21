Teamsters union rallies outside XPO headquarters
More than 50 members of the Teamsters Union rally at Greenwich Office Park in Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. More than 50 members of the Teamsters Union rally at Greenwich Office Park in Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
