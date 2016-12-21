Sun Returns With Weeklong Warmup To Follow Big Chill In Greenwich
Winter officially arrives Wednesday, but the cold air made its return early on sunny Monday and is expected to stick around mid-week. The season's brief reprieve Sunday, an unseasonably balmy one, followed Saturday morning's drama when snowfall amounts were a half-foot and more around the region.
