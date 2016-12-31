Right down to its title, 'The Mick' seems designed to provoke rather than entertain

Irreverent family sitcoms are part of the DNA at Fox , a network that established itself with "Married ... With Children" and has been airing "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy" since roughly the end of the Pleistocene Epoch. The latest entry in this not-so-hallowed tradition is "The Mick," a fish-out-of-water comedy about Mackenzie, a.k.a. "Mickey" , a hard-drinking Rhode Island grifter who suddenly finds herself in charge of her estranged sister's three spoiled children and an enormous Greenwich, Conn., mansion.

