'Ransom,' 'The Mick' ring in TV's new year on ho-hum note

CBS and Fox are ringing in the year with more ho-hum than ho-ho-ho, introducing a pair of series, "Ransom" and "The Mick," that feel like tired retreads of programs past. "Ransom" appears to exist largely because it's being produced with an assortment of international partners and will play simultaneously in Canada, allowing CBS to take the unusual step of scheduling an original drama on Saturday nights after a Sunday preview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.