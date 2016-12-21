Many capital projects being considered for Greenwich next year
For several years the town has been focused on major capital projects like the new auditorium at Greenwich High School , a new central fire station and a new New Lebanon School . Now with the high school work done, the fire station on the verge of completion and New Lebanon expected to begin this summer, officials are looking toward what's next.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Robdny
|3
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Landlords looking as Fortunoff stores prepare t... (Mar '09)
|Dec 4
|Vickie
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC