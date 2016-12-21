HGTV's 'Property Brothers' Features Westchester Home, Greenwich Designer
Brittany Zachos of the Greenwich, Conn.-based Zachos Design Group never imagined her career in interior design would land her on TV but so far, she's been on HGTV's "Property Brothers," as well as DIY's "Big Beach Builds." Look for her on Wednesday, Dec. 21 alongside "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott in a project that had her redesigning several rooms in a Scarsdale home.
