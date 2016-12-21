Greenwich's Reindeer Festival donates $8,000 to Kids in Crisis
From left: Mary Jo Bridge Palmer, Santa, Sam Bridge, Tammi Ketler, Katie Kilroy Smiley and Ron Bridge pose wth Santa after taking a page from his book and donating part of the proceeds of the Reindeer Festival to Kids in Crisis. less From left: Mary Jo Bridge Palmer, Santa, Sam Bridge, Tammi Ketler, Katie Kilroy Smiley and Ron Bridge pose wth Santa after taking a page from his book and donating part of the proceeds of the Reindeer Festival ... more Jack Bloom, 13-months-old of Norwalk, pouts while being held by Santa as his photo was being taken during the 8th annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa's Village event at Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses at 437 North Street in Greenwich, Conn., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
