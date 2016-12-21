Greenwich woman picked for Trump communications staff
Donald J. Trump on Thursday picked Hope Hicks of Greenwich to become his strategic communications director when he becomes president next month. The 28-year-old was Trump's campaign communications director for nearly a year and a half before their surprise Election Day victory and has been on his transition team.
