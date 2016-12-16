Greenwich Girl Competes In Kids Bakin...

Greenwich Girl Competes In Kids Baking Show On Food Network

Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

A 9-year-old Greenwich girl will compete on the Food Network's Kids Baking Championship, which premieres on Monday, Jan. 2. Brooke Cumberland is one of 12 contestants in the 10-week competition for children ages 9-12. The young bakers must show off their baking skills and creativity as they whip up delectable desserts despite difficult, themed challenges such as carnival cupcakes, erupting volcano cakes, throwback treats, and dessert imposters.

