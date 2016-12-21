Greenwich debutantes ready for debut
Debutante, Ryland Hughes, 18, of Greenwich, at a Clapboard Ridge Road home in Greenwich, Conn., Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Hughes is one of 46 young women who will be coming out at the Sixty-second annual International Debutante Ball that will take place Thursday night, December 29, at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.
