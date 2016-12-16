From the archive: Jan. 21, 1992

Three-year-old Timmy Hannigan of Greenwich and his mother, Mary Hannigan, skate at the pond near Sherwood Farm on Glenville Road in Greenwich on Jan. 21, 1992. Three-year-old Timmy Hannigan of Greenwich and his mother, Mary Hannigan, skate at the pond near Sherwood Farm on Glenville Road in Greenwich on Jan. 21, 1992.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.