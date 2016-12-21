Food collected for fired Greenwich workers
Elidel Garfias, left, Rosalia Bravo and Sonia Osorio, office cleaners at Greenwich Office Park who were fired after Greenwich-based Fareri Associates took over the property last month, protest Thursday outside the company's office on Dearfield Drive. less Elidel Garfias, left, Rosalia Bravo and Sonia Osorio, office cleaners at Greenwich Office Park who were fired after Greenwich-based Fareri Associates took over the property last month, protest Thursday outside ... more GREENWICH - Ongoing protests against Greenwich-based Fareri Associates were underscored Thursday by a food collection for workers who have been out of a job since November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Robdny
|3
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Landlords looking as Fortunoff stores prepare t... (Mar '09)
|Dec 4
|Vickie
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC