Court reinstates Kennedy cousin Skakel's murder conviction
A divided Connecticut Supreme Court has reinstated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction in the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, rejecting a lower court ruling that his trial lawyer didn't adequately represent him. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Moxley in Greenwich, where they were teenage neighbors.
