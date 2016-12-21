Connecticut cedes slots on innovation index
Brian Walach helps students with equations in the Innovation Lab at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Conn., in December 2015. Bolstered by research, patents, productivity and education, Connecticut scored well on the 2016 installment of the Bloomberg's U.S. State Innovation Index, though slipping two slots to rank seventh nationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Robdny
|3
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Landlords looking as Fortunoff stores prepare t... (Mar '09)
|Dec 4
|Vickie
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC