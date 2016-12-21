Charge of evading responsibility in Byram
Leonardo Pytel , 46, of Mead Ave., Greenwich, was charged with evading responsibility Friday afternoon. A local resident called police about his car being struck on the street at South Water Street, then driving off, according to the arrest report.
