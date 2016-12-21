Blumenthal, Martin Call For Rail Improvements But Not At Residents' Expense

STAMFORD, Conn., -- The northeast corridor's rail system should be vastly upgraded but not at the expense of dislocating homeowners and businesses, said a Connecticut senator and Stamford's mayor. U.S. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Stamford Mayor David Martin held a press conference to talk about the Federal Railroad Administration's plan to upgrade the northeast corridor rail system that stretches from Washington, D.C., to Boston, and Blumenthal said caution has to be exercised on such a major proposal.

