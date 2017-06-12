Video shows bounty hunters approach man before shootout
This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's office shows Ramon Michael Hutchinson. Authorities said Wednesday, May 31, 2017, that two bounty hunters and Hutchinson, the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking, shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herald Banner Reporter
|15 hr
|Dont Bitch
|3
|Greenville towne center update
|Jun 11
|Jeff67
|1
|8-2016 Murphy USA shooting
|Jun 9
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|BEAR CREEK APARTMENTS bad business (Jan '12)
|Jun 1
|Elise R Gingerich
|4
|ANOTHER murder (May '16)
|Jun 1
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola
|Jun 1
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Retired officer
|May 31
|unreal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC