Video shows bounty hunters approach m...

Video shows bounty hunters approach man before shootout

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Darien News-Review

In this still image from video provided by the Greenville Police Department, cell phone video taken inside the Nissan car dealership in Greenville, Texas, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas, shows two bounty hunters approaching a fugitive from Minnesota with their guns drawn before the three shot each other dead in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BEAR CREEK APARTMENTS bad business (Jan '12) Jun 1 Elise R Gingerich 4
ANOTHER murder (May '16) Jun 1 Elise R Gingerich 6
News Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola Jun 1 Elise R Gingerich 1
Retired officer May 31 unreal 2
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16) May 25 JOJO 16
Moving to Greenville TX (May '15) May 25 JOJO 12
Mike Roberts (May '13) May 21 Ntxgirl 3
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Greenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC