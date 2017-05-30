Video shows bounty hunters approach man before shootout
In this still image from video provided by the Greenville Police Department, cell phone video taken inside the Nissan car dealership in Greenville, Texas, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas, shows two bounty hunters approaching a fugitive from Minnesota with their guns drawn before the three shot each other dead in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEAR CREEK APARTMENTS bad business (Jan '12)
|Jun 1
|Elise R Gingerich
|4
|ANOTHER murder (May '16)
|Jun 1
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola
|Jun 1
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Retired officer
|May 31
|unreal
|2
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16)
|May 25
|JOJO
|16
|Moving to Greenville TX (May '15)
|May 25
|JOJO
|12
|Mike Roberts (May '13)
|May 21
|Ntxgirl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC