Texas dealership regroups after killings

Texas dealership regroups after killings

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Automotive News

The shootings at Nissan of Greenville in Greenville, Texas, caused damage to the showroom and two vehicles, but no customers or employees were seriously injured. Photo credit: WFAA-TV On Wednesday, May 31, dealer Rick Ford stood in the showroom of Nissan of Greenville assessing the damage as a crime-scene cleanup company worked to sanitize the store after a shootout the previous day left three dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Herald Banner Reporter 15 hr Dont Bitch 3
Greenville towne center update Jun 11 Jeff67 1
8-2016 Murphy USA shooting Jun 9 USS LIBERTY 3
BEAR CREEK APARTMENTS bad business (Jan '12) Jun 1 Elise R Gingerich 4
ANOTHER murder (May '16) Jun 1 Elise R Gingerich 6
News Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola Jun 1 Elise R Gingerich 1
Retired officer May 31 unreal 2
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Greenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,818,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC