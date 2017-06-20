Partnership with TAMUC to Increase Nu...

Partnership with TAMUC to Increase Number of Electrical Engineers in Regional Industries

Texas A&M University-Commerce and L3 Mission Integration announced today a major partnership to increase the number of electrical engineers available to regional industries. L3's ISR Systems Sector and Mission Integration President Bruce Trego and Texas A&M University-Commerce President Dr. Ray Keck recently signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the university's Fall 2017 launch of a new undergraduate degree program in electrical engineering.

