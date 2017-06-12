Bounty hunters, sought Minnesotan die in shootout
The two bounty hunters had their guns drawn as they entered a small, glass-enclosed office in a Texas car dealership Tuesday. "Back up!" they shouted before trying to tackle a man in a baseball cap sitting at a desk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herald Banner Reporter
|15 hr
|Dont Bitch
|3
|Greenville towne center update
|Jun 11
|Jeff67
|1
|8-2016 Murphy USA shooting
|Jun 9
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|BEAR CREEK APARTMENTS bad business (Jan '12)
|Jun 1
|Elise R Gingerich
|4
|ANOTHER murder (May '16)
|Jun 1
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola
|Jun 1
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Retired officer
|May 31
|unreal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC