PJC holds juried student art exhibit,...

PJC holds juried student art exhibit, awards ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: EParis Extra

Photo: Top category winners at the PJC Juried Student Art Exhibit include, from left, Hannah Garrett of Mt. Vernon, Alexis White of Caddo Mills, Jaymee Cogburn of Cooper, Rosemary Miller of Sumner, Cheyenne Annett of Powderly, and Daniel Gamino, Suzette Smith and Barillion Dougherty of Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BEAR CREEK APARTMENTS bad business (Jan '12) Thu Elise R Gingerich 4
ANOTHER murder (May '16) Thu Elise R Gingerich 6
News Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola Thu Elise R Gingerich 1
Retired officer May 31 unreal 2
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16) May 25 JOJO 16
Moving to Greenville TX (May '15) May 25 JOJO 12
Mike Roberts (May '13) May 21 Ntxgirl 3
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hunt County was issued at June 02 at 8:21PM CDT

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Greenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC