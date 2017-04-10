Safety upgrades are underway on US 69
Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that GHB Equipment Company LLC, Bonham, Texas, has begun installing safety upgrades on US 69 in Grayson, Fannin and Hunt Counties from Bells, Texas, to Greenville, Texas. The contractor will upgrade existing guardrails and install safety end treatments on large cross structures along US 69, beginning at State Highway 56 in Grayson County and extending to US 380 in Hunt County.
