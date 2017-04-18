Leona Marie Henderson, 88, of Paris
Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 20th, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Susan Leddy officiating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herald Banner Reporter
|Apr 29
|Bud Light
|1
|Moving to Greenville TX (May '15)
|Apr 27
|Native
|11
|Great Dane puppies (Mar '13)
|Apr 27
|Purina
|5
|The Cadillac downtown has hope again (Sep '13)
|Apr 27
|Frank Loyd Wright
|11
|Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16)
|Apr 27
|Glowing
|28
|Hunt County Hospital (Jan '15)
|Apr 27
|HNSLY
|11
|Urban Housing Complex (Aug '16)
|Apr 26
|Resident
|5
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC