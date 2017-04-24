Hunt County DA admits involvement in ...

Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Christine Sandlin was a crossing guard at Bowie Elementary in Greenville for 14 years. Sandlin, 87, died April 11 after being struck in the crosswalk by a truck driven by Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker on March 29. Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker admitted publicly on Monday his involvement in an accident that killed an elderly school crossing guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Biased News Reporting 11 hr question 2
Gooseneck trailer Apr 14 Steve s 3
Wondering... Apr 13 The Big One 3
New business Apr 12 Jsh 1
Unusual turn of events in custody case Mar 31 peaches 3
Great Dane puppies (Mar '13) Mar 31 peaches 4
shut down section 8 (Jun '12) Mar '17 Deborah 9
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC