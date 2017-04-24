Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola
Christine Sandlin was a crossing guard at Bowie Elementary in Greenville for 14 years. Sandlin, 87, died April 11 after being struck in the crosswalk by a truck driven by Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker on March 29. Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker admitted publicly on Monday his involvement in an accident that killed an elderly school crossing guard.
