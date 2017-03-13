The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Bryan Ferry, NSFWknd, Big Sean and More
We may have lost an hour of sleep, which can somehow feel more like losing several hours of sleep, but a great concert lineup gives us all a reason to skip the snooze button and tackle the week. Minus the Bear play Granada Theater Tuesday night, art pop darling Bryan Ferry plays Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie Saturday and NSFWknd's roster of bands take over Trees, Dada and Three Links this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|farmersville texas boys breed and born (Oct '15)
|Mar 10
|SNAP
|6
|Judge Elect (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|aggieben
|12
|Who's the best candidate for Hunt County Distri... (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Want answers
|175
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|15
|drug activity on county rd 655
|Feb '17
|Cop
|3
|New Planned Development off 3211?
|Jan '17
|Jamesjay
|1
|Phony 4-star, others infiltrate Marine Corps As... (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Joshnson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC