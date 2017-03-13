The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Bry...

The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Bryan Ferry, NSFWknd, Big Sean and More

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

We may have lost an hour of sleep, which can somehow feel more like losing several hours of sleep, but a great concert lineup gives us all a reason to skip the snooze button and tackle the week. Minus the Bear play Granada Theater Tuesday night, art pop darling Bryan Ferry plays Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie Saturday and NSFWknd's roster of bands take over Trees, Dada and Three Links this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
farmersville texas boys breed and born (Oct '15) Mar 10 SNAP 6
Judge Elect (Aug '16) Mar 1 aggieben 12
Poll Who's the best candidate for Hunt County Distri... (Jan '16) Feb 23 Want answers 175
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16) Feb '17 Anonymous 15
drug activity on county rd 655 Feb '17 Cop 3
New Planned Development off 3211? Jan '17 Jamesjay 1
News Phony 4-star, others infiltrate Marine Corps As... (Jul '09) Jan '17 Joshnson 4
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Greenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC