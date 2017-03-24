One airlifted in rollover accident
A single vehicle accident stopped traffic on Hwy. 380 outside in Farmersville near the Hunt County line Saturday, March 18. Jeffrey Brookins, of Greenville, was injured in the crash and was flown by PHI air ambulance to Medical Center of Plano for non-life threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Farmersville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gooseneck trailer
|Apr 14
|Steve s
|3
|Wondering...
|Apr 13
|The Big One
|3
|New business
|Apr 12
|Jsh
|1
|Unusual turn of events in custody case
|Mar 31
|peaches
|3
|Great Dane puppies (Mar '13)
|Mar 31
|peaches
|4
|shut down section 8 (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Deborah
|9
|farmersville texas boys breed and born (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|SNAP
|6
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC