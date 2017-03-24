One airlifted in rollover accident

Friday Mar 24

A single vehicle accident stopped traffic on Hwy. 380 outside in Farmersville near the Hunt County line Saturday, March 18. Jeffrey Brookins, of Greenville, was injured in the crash and was flown by PHI air ambulance to Medical Center of Plano for non-life threatening injuries.

