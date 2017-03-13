Hear Jason Eady's Contemplative New Song 'Barabbas'
Singer-songwriter imagines the life of a lesser-known biblical figure in track from self-titled album, out April 21st Country music has long been known for telling lesser known stories, celebrating the underdogs and underbellies in equal measure. Jason Eady takes a cue from that tradition on his new song "Barabbas," a meditation on the little-discussed biblical figure who played an essential role in the Crucifixion story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|farmersville texas boys breed and born (Oct '15)
|Mar 10
|SNAP
|6
|Judge Elect (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|aggieben
|12
|Who's the best candidate for Hunt County Distri... (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Want answers
|175
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|15
|drug activity on county rd 655
|Feb '17
|Cop
|3
|New Planned Development off 3211?
|Jan '17
|Jamesjay
|1
|Phony 4-star, others infiltrate Marine Corps As... (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Joshnson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC