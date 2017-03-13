Hear Jason Eady's Contemplative New S...

Hear Jason Eady's Contemplative New Song 'Barabbas'

Singer-songwriter imagines the life of a lesser-known biblical figure in track from self-titled album, out April 21st Country music has long been known for telling lesser known stories, celebrating the underdogs and underbellies in equal measure. Jason Eady takes a cue from that tradition on his new song "Barabbas," a meditation on the little-discussed biblical figure who played an essential role in the Crucifixion story.

