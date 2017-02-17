Storm Spotter Training Program scheduled for Feb. 23 in Greenville
North and Central Texas had it all in 2016 when it came to storms. We saw record setting large hail in Wylie, catastrophic flooding in Palestine, and 18 tornadoes across the area.
