Gun Show in Greenville Feb. 11-12

The Fletcher Warren Civic Center will be the site for the Gun Show on February 11 and February 12, 2017. Vendors will be exhibiting everything from guns, knives and swords, including those that might have been used during the Civil War, WWI, WWII, etc.

