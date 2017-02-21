Discovery Education Expands Partnersh...

Discovery Education Expands Partnership with Texas' Greenville...

Texas' Greenville Independent School District announced today an expansion of their ongoing partnership with Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms. In this new phase of collaboration, Discovery Education will support the creation of modern learning environments in the district's new K-5 STEM Magnet School.

