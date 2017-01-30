Patsy Ann Walker Harris
Patsy Ann Walker Harris , 78, won her hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease on January 28, 2017. Her favorite scripture passage says: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight."
