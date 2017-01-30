Patsy Ann Walker Harris

Patsy Ann Walker Harris

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: EParis Extra

Patsy Ann Walker Harris , 78, won her hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease on January 28, 2017. Her favorite scripture passage says: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight."

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr superfart 1,112
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... Feb 9 Anonymous 15
drug activity on county rd 655 Feb 5 Cop 3
Judge Elect (Aug '16) Jan 31 Nat Sass 10
New Planned Development off 3211? Jan 27 Jamesjay 1
News Phony 4-star, others infiltrate Marine Corps As... (Jul '09) Jan '17 Joshnson 4
Idiot at work (Apr '16) Jan '17 Bill Board 14
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Greenville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,906,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC