Folk Art Nativities at Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville
Plan to make time to visit the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville, Texas for the unique folk art nativities that are on display. Pud Kearns, a Greenville native, began collecting nativities in 1975.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus...
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|12
|Beer And Wine (Dec '09)
|Dec 1
|KAS
|9
|CBS-11 on GEUS (Nov '12)
|Nov 29
|Kathy Armstrong
|23
|Unusual turn of events in custody case
|Nov 25
|yes
|2
|Caddo Mills student says high school's paddling... (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Corny Fencer Need...
|44
|Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice
|Nov '16
|WATER IS LIFE
|2
|Idiot at work (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Ura Louzer
|13
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC