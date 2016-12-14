Continue reading Man claims to have bomb, dies in fiery explosion, Greenville police say

Continue reading Man claims to have b...

A man died in a fiery explosion early Tuesday morning after he claimed to have a bomb and threatened to set it off at his apartment, Greenville police said. Officers responded to a welfare concern call about 3:45 a.m. to the 4400 block of Gee Street in Greenville, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas.

