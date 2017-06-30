Major tours make tons of stops across Carolinas for summer, fall
Daryl Hall and John Oates, with decades of hits such as "Sara Smile," "I Can't Go For That ," and "Out of Touch," will conclude their 2017 North American tour by playing 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16)
|Jun 26
|ButterButt
|2
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 26
|Roddyboy
|127
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|I Dont Recommend
|82
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jun 23
|josh
|63
|Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|BarbaraBaldwin
|7
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC