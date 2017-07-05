Kelly Mac To Assume Dual Role At V101.9 In Charlotte
She will be the new midday host and Music Director at WBAV/V101.9-FM, beginning July 10, 2017. Mac most recently served as the Program Director and PM drive talent in Indianapolis.
