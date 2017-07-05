Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ju...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for July 5, 2017

Battiste, Ray-Quan Kenyatta Duane, 1/3/98 of 200 Clark Street, Greenville SC was arrested by WS Police for: criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree, criminal solicitation of a minor, minor in consumption of alcohol Bradley, Michael Todd, 4/15/77 of 646 Old Calhoun Falls Road, Abbeville SC was arrested by Gwd City police for: public drunk Carroll, Jeffery Lamar, 6/23/82 of 111 E. Belle Oaks Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: public disorderly conduct Duncan, Charles Randy, 11/7/60 of 303 McKellar Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUS, DUI, failure to surrender suspended license Grant, Latoya Shontel, 5/5/81 of 134 Allison Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: altered vehicle license, DUS, operating uninsured vehicle, rec/poss stolen goods Greenwood, Keldon Julius, 9/23/93 of 337 Emerald Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 2nd degree Jackson, Jamar ... (more)

