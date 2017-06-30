$80,000 worth of drugs seized

Information gathered by the Union County Sheriff's Office lead to the arrest of two men and the seizure of approximately $80,000 worth of methamphetamine and marijuana they were allegedly bringing into Union County Thursday morning. In a statement released Friday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced the arrests of Tallie DeWayne Avinger, 46, 2581 Whitmire Highway, Kinards, SC, and Terrell DeWayne Moore, 44, 540 Oglethorpe Avenue, Athens, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.