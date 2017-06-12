Youth camp named for fallen officer A...

Youth camp named for fallen officer Allen Jacobs begins Monday

A summer youth camp hosted by the Greenville Police Department that was renamed in honor of a fallen officer will get underway on Monday. Greenville police said the Officer Allen Jacobs G.R.E.A.T. Summer Camp will be held through Friday at the Sterling School.

