Youth camp named for fallen officer Allen Jacobs begins Monday
A summer youth camp hosted by the Greenville Police Department that was renamed in honor of a fallen officer will get underway on Monday. Greenville police said the Officer Allen Jacobs G.R.E.A.T. Summer Camp will be held through Friday at the Sterling School.
