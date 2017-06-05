USC Upstate honors are students -
The following students from the Union County area have been named to the Spring 2017 Chancellor's and Dean's lists at the University of South Carolina Upstate. To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn a 4.0 and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.
