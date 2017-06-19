US Xpress to Make SmartTruck Feature ...

US Xpress to Make SmartTruck Feature Standard on 2017 Trailer Builds

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

SmartTruck announced truckload carrier U.S. Xpress will include its fuel-saving TopKit Aero System on all its trailer builds in 2017. The aerodynamic feature weighs 63 pounds, according to Greenville, S.C.-based SmartTruck, and its components redirect high-energy airflow from roof and from around the back corners into a low-energy wake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Sun Martu 7
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Jun 17 Allen 126
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) May 29 Mr K 62
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May '17 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May '17 Surfin USA 18
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? (Dec '16) Apr '17 Perplexed 3
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC