US Xpress to Make SmartTruck Feature Standard on 2017 Trailer Builds

SmartTruck announced truckload carrier U.S. Xpress will include its fuel-saving TopKit Aero System on all its trailer builds in 2017. The aerodynamic feature weighs 63 pounds, according to Greenville, S.C.-based SmartTruck, and its components redirect high-energy airflow from roof and from around the back corners into a low-energy wake.

