The 'Tesla of buses' raises $55 million from Al Gore's investment arm as it eyes an IPO
Electric bus startup Proterra just secured $55 million in a small financing round led by Generation Investment Management, an investment arm founded by former Vice President Al Gore in 2004. Proterra made headlines last September when it unveiled its Catalyst E2, a 40-foot-long bus with a range of 350 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Mon
|Iconoclast
|3
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May '17
|Policeliars
|125
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC