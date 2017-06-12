The 'Tesla of buses' raises $55 milli...

The 'Tesla of buses' raises $55 million from Al Gore's investment arm as it eyes an IPO

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Electric bus startup Proterra just secured $55 million in a small financing round led by Generation Investment Management, an investment arm founded by former Vice President Al Gore in 2004. Proterra made headlines last September when it unveiled its Catalyst E2, a 40-foot-long bus with a range of 350 miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Mon Iconoclast 3
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) May 29 Mr K 62
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May '17 Policeliars 125
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr '17 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,636 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC