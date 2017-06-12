The rise and fall of a South Carolina-born Yiak Yak messaging app
Brooks Buffington and Tyler Droll developed the anonymous messaging app Yik Yak in 2013 while students at Furman University in Greenville. They're shown at an Atlanta office in February 2015, about two years before shutting down their creation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|14 hr
|Iconoclast
|3
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May '17
|Policeliars
|125
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC