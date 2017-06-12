Tebow, Columbia Fireflies head to Greenville to face Drive
Former Florida Gator standout quarterback Tim Tebow of the 2nd place Columbia Fireflies is in town for a three-game series against the 1st place Greenville Drive . Tebow has had a few highlights this season, including three home runs, but has had a below league-average season thus far batting .221 at the plate.
