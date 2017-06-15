'Spartan but very pleasant': How German grocer Lidl's first U.S. stores stack up to Publix
One of the first things Michael Paglia noticed about Lidl's new grocery store in Greenville, South Carolina, was the smell of freshly baked bread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May '17
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May '17
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May '17
|Policeliars
|125
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC