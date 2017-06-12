South Carolina's two largest hospital networks to merge
The state's two largest hospital systems, Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System, will merge, administrators announced Thursday, shifting the health care landscape in South Carolina. The systems claim together they will reach 1.2 million patients, treat one-third of all Medicaid patients statewide and will become the largest private employer in South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May '17
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May '17
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May '17
|Policeliars
|125
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC