South Carolina's two largest hospital networks to merge

20 hrs ago

The state's two largest hospital systems, Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System, will merge, administrators announced Thursday, shifting the health care landscape in South Carolina. The systems claim together they will reach 1.2 million patients, treat one-third of all Medicaid patients statewide and will become the largest private employer in South Carolina.

