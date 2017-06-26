South Carolina mayor hospitalized for...

South Carolina mayor hospitalized for stroke symptoms

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: WMBF

Greg Shore, Anderson County coroner and owner of Medshore Ambulance Service, tells local media that emergency medical technicians were called to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts' home on Sunday morning for what was described as a heart attack. EMTs, however, thought he was showing symptoms of a stroke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16) 15 hr ButterButt 2
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) 19 hr Roddyboy 127
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Jun 23 I Dont Recommend 82
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jun 23 josh 63
News Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07) Jun 21 BarbaraBaldwin 7
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Jun 18 Martu 7
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,138 • Total comments across all topics: 282,054,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC