South Carolina mayor hospitalized for stroke symptoms
Greg Shore, Anderson County coroner and owner of Medshore Ambulance Service, tells local media that emergency medical technicians were called to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts' home on Sunday morning for what was described as a heart attack. EMTs, however, thought he was showing symptoms of a stroke.
