South Carolina man stuck finger in baby's throat, cops say

1 hr ago

A young baby is on a ventilator after the father allegedly jammed his finger down the child's throat, causing severe trauma. Ricardo Perez Salas, a 23-year-old Mexican national, was charged on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina with child abuse causing great bodily harm and child neglect.

