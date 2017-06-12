South Carolina man stuck finger in baby's throat, cops say
A young baby is on a ventilator after the father allegedly jammed his finger down the child's throat, causing severe trauma. Ricardo Perez Salas, a 23-year-old Mexican national, was charged on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina with child abuse causing great bodily harm and child neglect.
