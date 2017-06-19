Softbox Systems to build US & Canadia...

Softbox Systems to build US & Canadian headquarters in Greenville

Friday Jun 16

Softbox Systems announced Friday plans to expand its Greenville County facility to house the international temperature-control packaging provider's US and Canadian headquarters. The expansion is expected to create 70 new jobs.

Greenville, SC

