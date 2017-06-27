SC man convicted of child solicitatio...

SC man convicted of child solicitation charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

After a weeklong trial, a Watauga County jury found a 56-year-old man guilty on June 16 of taking indecent liberties with a child and solicitation of a child by a computer, according to the office of District Attorney Seth Banks. John Edward Heelan, of 104 Orchard Drive, Greenville, S.C., posted an advertisement on Craigslist seeking to pay a young female for sex in January 2016, according to the DA's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16) Mon ButterButt 2
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Mon Roddyboy 127
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Jun 23 I Dont Recommend 82
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jun 23 josh 63
News Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07) Jun 21 BarbaraBaldwin 7
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Jun 18 Martu 7
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,242 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC