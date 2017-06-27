SC man convicted of child solicitation charges

After a weeklong trial, a Watauga County jury found a 56-year-old man guilty on June 16 of taking indecent liberties with a child and solicitation of a child by a computer, according to the office of District Attorney Seth Banks. John Edward Heelan, of 104 Orchard Drive, Greenville, S.C., posted an advertisement on Craigslist seeking to pay a young female for sex in January 2016, according to the DA's office.

